Bull masks and Boneteros: Carnival is canceled in Mexico, but lavish costumes live on

While Carnival season may be better known in places such as Rio de Janeiro and New Orleans, Mexico has celebrations of its own.

In the state of Veracruz, some communities celebrate Carnival from February to May, during the end of the sugar-cane-cutting season. But this year, because of the pandemic, celebrations have been canceled to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Still, people have found a way to celebrate at home.

The town of Tuzamapan, located in the center of Veracruz, and Almolonga, an Afro-Mexican community, have celebrated Carnival for more than 100 years.

The main character of the Tuzamapan Carnival is the “Bonetero,” named after a large hat made of paper and wood. Men wear the hat with a wooden mask that covers their identity and carry a large, wooden machete as part of their costume.



The tradition of the bonetero holder has been lost with the passage of time since the costume is very expensive. The older residents fear that because of the pandemic and the uncertainty of the next Carnival, the bonetero could be lost. (Hector Adolfo Quintanar Pérez)

In Almolonga, people dress in colorful bull masks, which are a sign of masculinity and also sin, and they dance and celebrate in the streets.

In the community of Alto Tío Diego in Veracruz, Carnival is celebrated before the beginning of Lent and traditionally includes large parades.

The inhabitants are mostly coffee and sugar cane farmers, with some ranchers. Their ancestors were descendants of European immigrants who settled in the region in the 19th century. They adopted the Carnival tradition and costumes of the surrounding Afro-descendant towns. Popular mask shapes include donkeys, bulls and goats, and they are often hand-carved and passed down for generations.



Ismael Martínez wears his bull costume inside his home in the Almolonga community in Mexico. (Hector Adolfo Quintanar Pérez)



Jorge Aguilar descends the stairs in his costume to meet his friends. (Hector Adolfo Quintanar Pérez)



The bonete is a wooden hat with thin strips of colored paper that is worn during the Tuzamapan Carnival. (Hector Adolfo Quintanar Pérez)



Lorenzo Leal, a Bonetero in Tuzamapan, has dressed up more than 50 times at festivities. Before putting on the mask, he uses handkerchiefs to protect his face from rubbing against wood. (Hector Adolfo Quintanar Pérez)



Mariela Domínguez Viveros wears a bullfighter costume in her home in Alto Tío Diego. She was one of the first women to dress up for the Carnival parties. (Hector Adolfo Quintanar Pérez)



A participant from Almolonga is dressed in a traditional costume and mask. (Hector Adolfo Quintanar Pérez)



Paloma Domingeuez Baizabal, 4, carries a carved wooden mask for the Carnival in Alto Tío Diego. (Hector Adolfo Quintanar Pérez)



An Almolonga man wears a traditional bull costume at home. (Hector Adolfo Quintanar Pérez)



A man in a ram mask stands with a calf raised by his family, in Alto Tío Diego, Mexico. (Hector Adolfo Quintanar Pérez)

