The lawsuit against the Biden administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the agency’s actions “arbitrary and capricious” and asks the court to “set aside the CDC’s unlawful actions and hold that cruises should be allowed to operate with reasonable safety protocols.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Thursday’s briefing that she didn’t have a direct response to the lawsuit.

“But I will just reiterate that the CDC guidance is based on data and health and medical guidelines,” she said. The CDC declined to comment on the move.

The lawsuit comes amid mounting tension between the cruise industry and the CDC. Several operators have announced in recent weeks that they will start to base ships in other countries — including the Bahamas, Bermuda, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Greece — because they still don’t have permission to depart from the United States.

“If we do not do this, you will see cruises continue to move these cruises to other countries,” Florida’s attorney general, Ashley Moody, said at the news conference. “The Biden administration has had numerous opportunities to engage and put America’s businesses first, Florida’s businesses first. And instead he has allowed the playing field to be tilted to the benefit of foreign countries, and Florida will not allow that to happen.”

While the world’s largest cruise operators are headquartered in South Florida, they are all incorporated overseas, and almost all of their ships fly the flags of other countries.