There are some caveats to consider: U.S. citizens thinking of traveling abroad should be aware that they will need to get tested no more than three days before flying back and show their negative result before boarding. And the U.S. State Department recently gave its highest travel advisory — Level 4: Do Not Travel — to a significantly higher chunk of the world, including six of the countries listed below. Only Iceland is at Level 3, which means the agency recommends that people reconsider travel there.