Each “limited-edition piece of art,” as Expedia calls the “Helping Hands,” have been painted with custom artwork, numbered and signed by Jonas.
But why Jonas?
“Joe Jonas is someone that has spent much of his life on the road … Traveling has always been a personal passion of Joe’s and not only is he eager to get back out there, but he understands travel is better when you have a companion to explore with,” an Expedia spokesperson said in an email.
“I, uh, have a 3-D-printed hand that you can literally take with you,” the pop star says, sounding like he can hardly believe it himself, in a video posted on Twitter. “And I’d love to hear where you’re traveling to.”
The short clip shows the process of making the hands, including shots of Jonas holding up his right hand and wiggling it with sensors attached, and the finished product — a table covered in a swath of hand replicas.
Some fans on Twitter expressed enthusiasm and described their plans for the hand, if they were to get one. Others declared the promotion “weird.” One man went further: “Ah yes, nothing cures my travel anxiety like my emotional support severed hand!” he wrote.
Expedia’s Twitter account had its own take: “This is certainly one of the weirder things I’ve done but it’s for a good cause, okay!!!!”
The Seattle-based company is donating $100,000 to the humanitarian organization Mercy Corps to help communities dealing with the impact of covid-19.
As part of the announcement, Expedia released several of Jonas’s own travel photos and a “curated travel destination list” including hotel picks and must-do experiences in cities like Austin, New York, Amsterdam, Paris and Tokyo. (The celebrity is apparently fond of bike riding, shopping, eating and “playing chicken-[poop] bingo.”)
