According to crowdsourced data from the gas-station-finder app GasBuddy, fuel shortages were reported in 14 states as of Thursday afternoon. Some of the strains on supply were severe: In D.C., 73 percent of stations had outages, followed by 68 percent in North Carolina, 52 percent in South Carolina, 51 percent in Virginia, 49 percent in Georgia, 36 percent in Maryland and 33 percent in Tennessee. The skyrocketing demand is also driving prices up in the affected areas.