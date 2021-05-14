That means a vaccinated traveler flying to another state to stay in a hotel and visit local restaurants and attractions shouldn’t assume there will be one overarching mask rule for the entire journey. Corporate policies, state rules and local restrictions might not yet fall in line with the CDC guidelines — or with each other, but mask requirements could change quickly.
While there have not been widespread announcements dropping mask rules for travelers since Thursday, a few companies have hinted at changes or have announced new policies. That trend was especially pronounced in Las Vegas, where several casino operators changed their requirements on Friday.
Wynn Las Vegas said it would communicate to guests and employees that they don’t have to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated but must wear one if not. The Cosmopolitan and MGM Resorts — which includes MGM Grand, Aria, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and other casino resorts — also said on their websites Friday that fully vaccinated guests did not need to wear masks.
“The resort trusts guests to take the appropriate precautions based on their personal vaccination status,” a news release said. In Las Vegas, 91 percent of the company’s employees are vaccinated, Wynn Resorts said.
During an earnings call Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek suggested changes could be in store at the company’s theme parks, which have had strict mask requirements.
“Obviously, today’s guidance that we got from the CDC in terms of those that were vaccinated do not necessarily need to wear masks anymore, both outdoors and indoors, is very big news for us,” Chapek said. “Particularly, if anybody’s been in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on, that could be quite daunting. So we think that’s going to make for an even more pleasant experience.”
Representatives for the company did not respond to questions Friday about how policies might change.
Most hotel companies contacted by The Washington Post did not provide an update about their mask rules, but Hilton said it was still looking into the CDC guidance at this point.
The Smithsonian Institution was also evaluating the guidelines for its museums, galleries and zoo, spokeswoman Alexandria Fairchild said in an email.
“In the interim, we will not ask about the vaccination status of any visitors and continue to require that all visitors ages 2 and older wear masks while visiting our museums,” she said.
Read more: