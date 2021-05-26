“For the past 15 months our conversations with friends and loved ones about seeing the world have been accompanied by the phrase ‘someday,’” Celebrity president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said in a statement. “I’m beyond proud and excited to say that day has arrived.”
Celebrity Edge will leave Fort Lauderdale on June 26 for the Caribbean at reduced capacity. All crew will be vaccinated, and most passengers will have to be. Initially, U.S. guests 16 and older are required to be fully vaccinated; that age drops to 12 as of Aug. 1. Passengers 18 and older from the UK must be vaccinated.
The announcement about the June cruise did not lay out what kind of health and safety rules passengers will face. A health and safety page on Celebrity’s website frames the reduced capacity as a perk, saying it will provide “more space — and more luxury — in all restaurants and venues.”
Some destinations might require passengers to only take part in approved excursions, while others might let visitors explore as long as they wear a mask indoors. Celebrity said private experiences will be available for those who want to stay only with their own group.
The site does not say whether masks will be required, but notes that passengers will be informed of the latest requirements as they get closer to departure. Earlier this month, the CDC said fully vaccinated passengers could take their masks off outdoors as long as they weren’t in crowds. But an order that mandates masks on ships, planes, trains and other forms of transportation still applies, the agency said at the time.
Celebrity’s news is the latest development amid a surge of optimism for the cruise industry after a devastating year.
Royal Caribbean got the green light for a test cruise. It has more than 250,000 volunteers to choose from.
Royal Caribbean International, which like Celebrity is part of Royal Caribbean Group, said Monday that it had received CDC approval to operate a test cruise with volunteers before taking paying passengers out to sea. The agency requires a test cruise unless 95 percent of passengers and 98 percent of crew will be vaccinated, which will be the case with the Celebrity ship.
Several cruise lines said they would salvage part of the summer season in Alaska after Congress approved a bill that would let ships avoid Canada, where they are usually required to stop.
The CDC came under intense pressure from the cruise industry in March, which called the year-long ban “outdated” and urged the agency to allow cruises from the U.S. by early July. Cruise executives and CDC officials have met multiple times a week over the past month to discuss the path back to sailing, CDC spokeswoman Caitlin Shockey said in an email.
Richard Fain, chairman of Royal Caribbean Group, praised that collaboration in a statement Wednesday.
“We’ve consulted with the brightest minds in the health industry to ensure that our passengers and crew feel safe and comfortable on our ships while enjoying the uncompromised experience they know and love,” he said.
