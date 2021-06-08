Booking is the same — choose your date and cabin and pay — but expect a few new procedures. For example, the reservations agent will likely ask you whether you have been vaccinated, and at some point during check-in, you will need to produce your vaccine card and answer some health-related questions. A few weeks before his June 19 cruise, Doug Parker, the founder and host of Cruise Radio and Cruise Radio Podcast, checked in for his Adventure of the Seas voyage from Nassau. He had to sign an online form acknowledging the health risk of cruising and agree to uphold the safety protocols. If he failed to comply, the ship could terminate his trip. He also selected a time for his wellness check on the day of departure, a new step in the arrival process. (Parker will document his onboard experience with daily audio briefs and videos.)