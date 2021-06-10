Two passengers who were sharing a room on the ship tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, two days before the cruise was scheduled to end. The results came as part of required end-of-cruise testing, Celebrity Cruises said in a statement Thursday evening.
“The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation and being monitored by our medical team,” the statement said. “We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation.”
According to the statement, all guests on the ship were required to show that they were fully vaccinated and that they had a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of the cruise leaving St. Maarten. Crew members are fully vaccinated, and the company says its protocols “exceed CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of our guests.”
“This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit,” the statement said.
According to a news release when the cruise started, the ship has reduced capacity to allow for people to space out more. Experiences on the ship and on land, safety drills and arrival and departure procedures have also been tweaked for covid-era cruising.
Masks are not required on the ship, “in accordance with recent CDC guidance for sailings with vaccinated crew and guests,” the company said.