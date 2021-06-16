It’s the latest reminder of the difficulty of keeping the virus off cruise ships, which have not carried passengers from U.S. shores since March 2020. Earlier this month, two passengers on a Celebrity cruise that left St. Maarten tested positive during a Caribbean sailing, despite a requirement that everyone over 16 be fully vaccinated. Also this month, two people on an MSC cruise in the Mediterranean tested positive during a routine test; vaccinations were not required for that voyage.