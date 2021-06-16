The question of whether to keep this system in place is one the agency seems to have been asking itself, as its own secret investigations have proved that its screening systems might not be effective at keeping the public safer. In 2015, for example, a leaked TSA report found that security checkpoints at America’s busiest airports failed to catch 95 percent of bombs and weapons secretly smuggled by undercover investigators. Similarly, countries such as France and Germany have avoided using millimeter wave scanners because of the false positive rates exceeding 50 percent and the overall high operating costs. It’s why some critics and former agents say the TSA practices “security theater,” not security.