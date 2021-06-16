I parked my Astro and admired all of the surrounding van campers and felt safer having them around. They looked like they were doing it right, with tents on top of their vans and camping chairs and friends to share the experience. They had planned for this and appeared to be having a better time accordingly. Like the night before, I was too tired to reflect much on my day, my shortcomings as a van camper or how hot I would be with just a few windows cracked. I fell into a hard sleep, once again fully clothed.