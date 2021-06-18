Beyond full, he motioned for us to follow him for a peek inside the mythology. There are no intricate dry rubs like the ones I bought last summer. Just salt and pepper, Jessie says. As Jessie talks, showing us a topography of burn scars on his hands, Davey reveals a technique I’d never heard before. After 15 or so hours of cooking, they remove the briskets from the pits and refrigerate them. After seven or eight hours, they go back on the grates, unwrapped, for seven more hours. This, Jessie says, is how they prepare and serve upward of 135 briskets a day.