“We anticipate that on or about July 8, Hawai‘i will have achieved a 60% vaccination rate. Our residents have sacrificed and worked hard to get to this point, but we still have more to do,” Ige said in a statement. “Please get vaccinated to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”
Ige said that when the state hits its goal of a 70 percent vaccination rate, all travel restrictions will be lifted.
Ige said earlier this month that this change was on the horizon when he announced restrictions were lifting on inter-island travel, but only when 60 percent of the state’s population was fully vaccinated.
Since October 2020, U.S. travelers have been required follow precise coronavirus testing requirements and present a negative result upon arrival in the state, or quarantine for 10 days. From March to October 2020, travelers had to quarantine for 14 days.
Ige also said Thursday that social gatherings will no longer be limited and restaurants can operate at full capacity when the state meets a 70 percent vaccination rate.