The latest cases emerged near the end of a seven-night sailing on Adventure of the Seas, which left Nassau on Saturday with about 1,000 guests on board and stopped at the line’s private island in the Bahamas and Cozumel before reaching Freeport. All crew and passengers 16 and older are required to be vaccinated for those cruises; the cruise line said it could not provide the exact ages of the passengers who tested positive. Starting Aug. 1, all passengers 12 or older will have to be vaccinated.