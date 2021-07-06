There was no explanation inside. But the package contained an important clue: a box and bag with a brand name.
“The bag said Expedia, so it wasn’t like the hand of death just arrived from FedEx,” said OFarrell, 56, of Indialantic, Fla. “Clearly you could see someone was trying to do something.”
OFarrell added: “I opened it and then I had to become like Nancy Drew here. I had to go figure out what the heck it was.”
He went online to find out. A search for “blue Expedia hand” turned up a Washington Post story about an offbeat marketing campaign the travel booking company announced in May: a giveaway of 3-D printed replicas of Jonas’s right hand. The company said at the time that the “Helping Hands” — just 550 in three markets — were intended “to symbolize the support and reassurance Expedia aims to bring to travelers.”
OFarrell, who is retired from the pharmaceutical industry, had his answer. Sort of.
“I kind of get it: They’re after the millennials, and they’re trying to offer the helping hand,” he said. “What I don’t understand is why I’m involved in the promotion.”
He said he hasn’t logged into his Expedia site since about five years ago, and he certainly didn’t enter a contest to win a celebrity’s hand.
OFarrell offered the appendage to his daughter and daughter-in-law. There were no takers, though he joked that the outcome might have been different if the hand belonged to fellow Jonas brother Nick. Mystery somewhat solved, he promptly forgot about the hand and moved on.
Until he got another email from FedEx. It was an imminent delivery from PromoShop in Los Angeles.
“I’m like, ‘You have got to be kidding me,’” he said.
Sure enough, a second box showed up Thursday. Another Expedia box and bag were inside. They held another blue hand. Now, he has model numbers 132 and 377 of 550.
“Do we have a Godfather situation? Is this like a [horse] head in a bed?” he said. “Is Expedia sending me a message?”
Again, he set out on a search for answers, this time in a direct message on Twitter to The Washington Post reporter who wrote the original story.
“Expedia keeps sending me Joe’s hands,” he wrote. “Up to 2 so far. I’m 56, a dude, and haven’t done business with Expedia in 5 years. Any ideas?”
Contacted by The Washington Post, Expedia also could not provide OFarrell with an answer. The company said it dedicated 250 hands to customers in the United States, 100 in the U.K. and 200 in Canada; they started shipping in mid-June. To claim one, people had to navigate to a dedicated site and enter their name, address, phone number and email address.
“In this instance, the only possible explanation would be that an acquaintance of his entered the information as only names and addresses submitted through our dedicated portal received a hand,” the company said in a statement. Expedia is “looking into the shipping issue” to determine why he received two hands.
“If I get a third one, I’m gonna lose my mind,” OFarrell said.
He has no idea who would try to give him a replica of the singer-actor’s hand. It wasn’t his three adult children, he said, and no friends had 'fessed up even after he shared photos “pretty widely.” He was looking for answers out of “morbid curiosity” more than anything else.
In a follow-up message on Twitter, he sent a GIF featuring the actor Will Ferrell in a scene from the movie “Talladega Nights.” The caption: “I’m not sure what to do with my hands.”
“Here is your opportunity to own a [collectible] item of the 2020-21 world pandemic,” the listing says. “You can hold Joe’s comforting hand (just like Sophie Turner!) as you take advantage of post-pandemic world travel.”
OFarrell doesn’t think he’ll go that direction, saying he would feel bad profiting from a mistake.
For now, the hands are in their bags in a closet to avoid becoming a doggy chew toy. OFarrell is willing to give them away to a true fan who won’t resell them or return them to Expedia if the company wants. He said he would only sell them to donate money to charity, maybe benefiting those with Type 1 diabetes, as he thought Joe Jonas might have been diagnosed with the disease. (He was close: Nick Jonas has Type 1 diabetes.)
It seems like a shame, he said, for them to sit on a shelf gathering dust.
“I feel like one of them was wasted on me, and two of them are even worse,” he said.