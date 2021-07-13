Cruise lines have already started sailing from Florida, with varying vaccine requirements in place. In cases where unvaccinated adults board a cruise, they must pay for their own tests and abide by extra rules and restrictions on board. Some lines say they are sailing with at least 95 percent of vaccinated passengers — and are checking cruise passengers’ vaccine cards. It’s not clear how their protocols differ from Norwegian’s, aside from Norwegian’s requirement that every passenger be vaccinated. Those who are not eligible to be vaccinated — including kids under 12 — are not allowed to sail.