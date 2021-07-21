The U.S. territory in the Caribbean started allowing visitors to return in September 2020, and it started to let up on some lockdown measures earlier this year. Vaccinated travelers need to upload their vaccine card through the travel declaration form portal. Unvaccinated travelers must show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of arrival — and those who want to be vaccinated but haven’t yet gotten the jab can get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport or when visiting the islands of Vieques and Culebra.