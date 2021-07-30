“Our procedure is that passengers with a final destination in the US are to show their negative test results at check-in in the origin airport,” the Icelandair spokesperson said in an email. “Passengers are furthermore required to fill out a Passenger Attestation form where they attest that they have received a negative COVID-19 test or that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 3 months. This form is collected by the airline and stored for two years.”