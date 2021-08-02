A spat on an American Eagle regional flight turned into a fistfight that sent men crashing into seated passengers after the plane landed in Austin, video footage shows.

American Airlines said law enforcement officers were asked to meet Flight 4698, which was operated by regional carrier Republic Airways, after the plane landed from New Orleans. The reason: “an altercation between passengers,” according to American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing.

He did not provide any more information, including what the fight was about. But two local TV stations, KEYE and KXAN, cited unnamed witnesses who said the dispute started over a seat that was stuck in the recline position.

Blessing referred questions to law enforcement in Austin, as did media representatives at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The Austin Police Department said in an emailed statement that officers responded to the airport at 4:21 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance.

“There were no arrests made,” the statement said. “There is no other information available at this time.”

Video of the fight shows a chaotic scene after one man standing in an aisle reached past another and pointed his finger toward a third while shaking his head. Then the blows started, primarily between two of the men. Passengers screamed at them to stop and tried to hold them apart as they flopped onto occupied seats.

“Come on... Chill out!” one person yelled.

“Just don’t hurt anybody else on the plane,” someone said.

Such violent scenes have become more frequent on planes in recent months amid an unprecedented rise in disruptive behavior by air travelers. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency had received 3,615 reports of unruly passengers between the beginning of the year and July 27. Of those, 2,666 were related to mask-wearing. The FAA has started 610 investigations and moved forward with 95 cases with penalties.