Blessing referred questions to law enforcement in Austin, as did media representatives at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The Austin Police Department said in an emailed statement that officers responded to the airport at 4:21 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance.
“There were no arrests made,” the statement said. “There is no other information available at this time.”
Video of the fight shows a chaotic scene after one man standing in an aisle reached past another and pointed his finger toward a third while shaking his head. Then the blows started, primarily between two of the men. Passengers screamed at them to stop and tried to hold them apart as they flopped onto occupied seats.
“Come on... Chill out!” one person yelled.
“Just don’t hurt anybody else on the plane,” someone said.
Such violent scenes have become more frequent on planes in recent months amid an unprecedented rise in disruptive behavior by air travelers. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency had received 3,615 reports of unruly passengers between the beginning of the year and July 27. Of those, 2,666 were related to mask-wearing. The FAA has started 610 investigations and moved forward with 95 cases with penalties.