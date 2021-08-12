The highly transmissible delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus in the United States. By the end of July, it accounted for 93.4 percent of new infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To learn more, read The Post’s FAQ here.
What should that mean for your upcoming travel plans? Washington Post travel reporters Natalie B. Compton, Hannah Sampson and Andrea Sachs take your questions on masks, vaccine passports, flying and more Thursday at noon. Sachs is writing from Malta, where she’s been reporting on restrictions in Europe during a cross-continent trip.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Sign up for By The Way’s weekly newsletter to get tips and City Guides that make you feel like a local wherever you go. Delivered every Thursday.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.