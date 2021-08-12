The highly transmissible delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus in the United States. By the end of July, it accounted for 93.4 percent of new infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To learn more, read The Post’s FAQ here.
What should that mean for your upcoming travel plans? Washington Post travel reporters Natalie B. Compton, Hannah Sampson and Andrea Sachs take your questions on masks, vaccine passports, flying and more Thursday at noon. Here are some of the questions they’ve answered:
Send us your question. The answers will appear below. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Sign up for By The Way’s weekly newsletter to get tips and City Guides that make you feel like a local wherever you go. Delivered every Thursday.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.