Airbnb did not specify its criteria for what constitutes a sufficient “history” of positive reviews. Its hosts and guests are offered the option after each stay to review each other with a starred rating and description.
Upon booking a stay for one or two nights on Halloween weekend, users will need to agree to Airbnb’s policy against parties by acknowledging that “they may be subject to legal action if that rule is broken.”
Airbnb’s anti-party policy, which was instituted in August 2020 and is in effect “indefinitely,” prohibits parties and events, and gatherings of more than 16 people. The rental property company has similar blocks in place for New Year’s Eve and July 4.