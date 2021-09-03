The Transportation Security Administration says a mask can be homemade or manufactured, and it “should be a solid piece of material without slits, exhalation valves, or punctures.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance says coverings should have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric; completely cover the nose and mouth; fit snugly against the side of the face without gaps; and include a nose wire to keep air from leaking out the top.