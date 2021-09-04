The park’s general route looks like the number 8. Depending on our daily plan, we stayed at four different lodges during our 7-day trip. We stayed at Under Canvas Yellowstone, a glamping site located just 10 minutes from the west entrance of Yellowstone National Park. We took the Southern route first, then the North.
Because of the pandemic, some of the park’s access was limited in 2020. A park service staff said that it almost feels like the park healed itself from damages and pollution. Once the park fully reopened, land is cleaner and the animals approach closer, although that isn’t always a good thing.
Animals are usually active from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. We managed ourselves to get up early in the morning so we wouldn’t miss them and the beautiful sunrise views. We saw groups of bison gathering on the hill, pronghorn antelopes crossing roads and bears walking through bushes.