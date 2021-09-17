Meyassed said the price you see on Plum Guide’s search results page is the price you pay, with the cleaning fees and taxes baked in. The platform offers a range of homes from about $150 a night to above $1,000 — and you can even find homes as expensive as $10,000 a night in Paris. Property owners set the price of the home, but Plum Guide has permission to reduce the cost if you find the same listing for a lower price on another site. The platform collects up to 15 percent of the cost from homeowners.