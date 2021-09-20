There was an unusual sight in the sky in Paris over the weekend.

French daredevil Nathan Paulin completed a 2,198-foot tightrope walk, 200 feet above the Seine River on Saturday. The walk began at the first floor of the Eiffel Tower and finished at Theatre National de Chaillot.

Paulin, 27, at some points laid and sat on the slackline.

The performance is the longest high-line crossing in a city.

Paulin previously conducted a 1,673-foot-long slackline walk between two skyscrapers in Paris, Reuters reported. He holds 10 world records, according to his website.

Tightrope walker Nathan Paulin, 27, completed a 670-meter tightrope walk above the Seine River on Sept. 19, 2021. (Reuters)