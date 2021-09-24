But President Biden’s order this month — which said companies with 100 or more employees must mandate vaccination or weekly testing — will probably change the game.
“If indeed the mandate now is everyone must be vaccinated or ... tested once a week, we will obviously comply by that mandate,” Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines, said in a Washington Post Live interview this week. “All along, as we’ve been going through this, we have been considering mandates and may have done one on our own. But what we wanted to do was do everything we could first to encourage everyone to do so.”
Here’s what American Airlines and other major U.S. airlines are requiring for employees.
Alaska Airlines
All new employees at Alaska Airlines and its regional carrier, Horizon Air, need to be vaccinated. For those already employed, the airline is offering $200 to workers who show proof of vaccination; those who aren’t vaccinated face a slew of requirements.
“Moving forward, we will implement a testing protocol for unvaccinated employees as another layer of safety, while continuing to enforce safety protocols such as masking and distancing,” spokesperson Ray Lane said in an email.
Unvaccinated workers also must take part in a vaccine education program. They will not be eligible for special coronavirus pay if exposure or infection keeps them out of work.
Of the Alaska and Horizon employees who have shared their status, about 75 percent are vaccinated, the company said Thursday.
“We believe having as many people as possible vaccinated is the best path for protection against covid-19, and we will continue to strongly encourage our employees to be vaccinated,” Lane said.
American Airlines
In a memo following Biden’s vaccine-or-test order, Parker and American Airlines President Robert Isom told employees that the company would await details before determining how to proceed. But the executives urged workers to get vaccinated “sooner rather than later.”
For now, American is offering incentives such as an extra day of vacation pay this year and a $50 gift card to those who get the shot and submit proof by Oct. 1. Reuters reported earlier this month that unvaccinated employees at American will not be eligible for special leave if they have to quarantine because of the virus; they would have to use their own sick time or leave.
Parker said this week that he didn’t have an exact number of employees who were vaccinated, but he did not believe it is 100 percent of the workforce. While he said the initial approach was a carrot rather than a stick, he acknowledged that tougher measures were probably on the way.
“Up to this point, we haven’t put people in that position of having to choose whether or not they are vaccinated or employed,” he said. “That’s coming, though.”
Delta Air Lines
Vaccination has been a requirement for Delta hires since May. And since Sept. 12, its unvaccinated U.S. employees have had to take a coronavirus test every week while community case rates are high, CEO Ed Bastian announced last month. Those employees also will be subject to a $200 monthly surcharge on their health-care plans starting Nov. 1.
“This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company,” Bastian wrote.
As of Sept. 30, coronavirus pay protection only will be provided to vaccinated workers who get a breakthrough infection, the memo said.
Spokesperson Morgan Durrant said in an email that there had been no resignations as a result of the policies, and the workforce vaccination rate had increased from about 75 percent to 82 percent as of Thursday. The company also has offered incentives such as paid time off and cash giveaways.
Frontier Airlines
The low-cost carrier said last month that all direct employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. Those who choose not to get the shot, or can’t, will need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test “on a regular basis.”
“The good news is that the vast majority of our employees have already taken this important step and have gotten vaccinated,” CEO Barry Biffle said in a news release last month. The company did not provide specific numbers Thursday.
Hawaiian Airlines
U.S.-based employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported this past month. Those who are approved for medical and religious exemptions will be required to have regular tests, the paper said. Hawaiian did not respond to questions seeking more details Thursday.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest said it “strongly encourages” employees to get vaccinated. The airline is not testing unvaccinated employees at this point and did not share the percentage of its employees who have been immunized.
Earlier this month, the carrier said it would offer about two days of pay to workers who are — or become — fully vaccinated and share proof by Nov. 15.
Starting Nov. 16, employees will have to be vaccinated to be eligible for up to 10 days of quarantine pay if they become infected or are forced to quarantine for work-related exposure.
“As Southwest awaits final details, and the potential application of the Biden administration’s testing and vaccine plan, we continue strongly encouraging employees to receive the covid-19 vaccination and to share their vaccination status with Southwest,” the company said in a statement.
United Airlines
All U.S.-based employees at United must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, with a deadline of Sept. 27 for at least a first shot, the airline announced last month. And the potential penalties are strict.
“If you have not received and reported at least one shot or have not been granted an accommodation extension, United will start the separation process as early as September 28,” United said in an update to employees Wednesday.
The carrier said this week that aside from the “small number” of employees who have asked for an exemption, more than 97 percent of its U.S. employees are vaccinated.
“While we continue to be encouraged by the outpouring of support and appreciation that we’ve received from employees, we know the decision to get vaccinated was a difficult one for some,” the airline told employees. “But we also know that everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated. And vaccine requirements work.”
Workers had to submit an application for an exemption for medical or religious reasons by Aug. 31. Those who were granted exemptions will have to go on temporary leave starting Oct. 2; it’s not clear when that leave will end.
Six employees filed a class-action lawsuit against United over the exemptions Tuesday, Reuters reported.
“We’re reviewing this complaint in greater detail but at this point, we think it’s without merit,” spokeswoman Leslie Scott said in an email Thursday.