To the west is the Antiguo Palacio de la Real Intendencia, which now holds Puerto Rico’s Department of State office, styled after an Italian high palace. And on the south side of the plaza, you will be transported to a different era, with a clear American influence. González Padín, for instance, features big “Chicago windows” that emulate the department store culture in the great cities of the United States at the beginning of the 20th century.