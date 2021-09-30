While it’s rare, incidents involving people opening a plane’s emergency exit door when they weren’t supposed to have happened in recent years. In 2012, a Delta Air Lines passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door on a flight from Boston to Salt Lake City after he had been drinking, according to CNN. A Ryanair passenger in Spain was so fed up with his flight being delayed in 2018 that he opened the emergency exit and waited on the wing, the BBC reported. That same year, a passenger on a Chinese domestic flight was fined $11,000 for opening the emergency exit because he said the packed plane was “stuffy,” according to the South China Morning Post.