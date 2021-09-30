While rare, incidents in which people illegally opened a plane’s emergency exit door have been reported in recent years. In 2012, a Delta Air Lines passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door on a flight from Boston to Salt Lake City after he had been drinking, according to CNN. A Ryanair passenger in Spain was so fed up with a flight delay in 2018 that he opened the emergency exit and waited on the wing, the BBC reported. That same year, a passenger on a Chinese domestic flight was fined $11,000 for opening the emergency exit because he said the packed plane was “stuffy,” according to the South China Morning Post.