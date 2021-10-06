Her father pulled her out and drove to West Yellowstone in Montana for help. It wasn’t clear who pulled the dog out. Initially, park rangers and responders from the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District tended to her injuries, but the woman was ultimately taken to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The release did not identify the woman; neither the park nor the hospital could provide an update on her condition.
While the initial statement said the woman’s father was going to take the dog to a veterinarian, an update Wednesday said the pet had died.
The incident is under investigation, according to the release. It warned about the dangers of thermal features — thin, fragile ground above scalding water — and urged visitors to keep their pets under control at all times. Pets are not allowed in thermal areas.
According to the statement, this is the second time someone has suffered “significant” injuries in a thermal area this year. A 19-year-old concessions employee from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns to 5 percent of her body at the Old Faithful geyser last month.
Last year, a 3-year-old was burned after running off a trail, slipping and falling into a “small thermal feature,” and another visitor fell and got burned while backing up and taking pictures at Old Faithful. A man died in 2016 after falling into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. More than 20 people have died of burns suffered in Yellowstone’s hot springs, according to the park’s safety page.
“Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” the site says.