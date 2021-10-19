Yes, if you’re vaccinated. But what you can do in the port varies, especially if any members of your group aren’t vaccinated. Some destinations require organized tours. Others allow passengers to explore on their own. At least one — San Juan, Puerto Rico — requires unvaccinated people to stay on the ship. Chiames, of Carnival, said unvaccinated passengers who have received special permission to sail, including families with young children, have to take “bubble tours” in which the entire environment is controlled. On those Carnival-sponsored tours, guests are escorted to an activity and taken back to the ship without unscheduled stops at stores, restaurants or anywhere else.