We started the trip with several flights, the first of which was to Fairbanks, Alaska’s second-largest city, where we packed and organized gear into drybags. A nine-passenger flight took us to Bettles, a small town of several dozen just outside the Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve. After a visit with a ranger, we took another hour-long four-passenger float plane ride in the park, and we were dropped at a small lake next to the river.