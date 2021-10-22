While the delta variant surge appeared to impact cruise sales over the summer, it seems customers don’t need much convincing to sign up for sailings again. Carnival announced last month that the company’s “cumulative advanced bookings for the second half of 2022 are ahead of a very strong 2019.” Data from Expedia Group’s Expedia Cruises 2021 Virtual Conference comparing the first quarters of 2021 to 2019 shows the average length of cruise bookings has increased, as has the average spend per cabin.