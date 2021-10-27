United, which has mandated vaccination, said recently that aside from a small number of workers who sought exemptions, more than 99.7 percent of U.S. employees had been vaccinated. And Delta said earlier this month that 90 percent of employees had been vaccinated, with the expectation that the number would reach 95 percent into November. That airline has not made the shots mandatory, but it is charging unvaccinated employees an additional monthly insurance fee of $200.