The United States will accept people who have been vaccinated with the shots that have been authorized within its own borders — vaccines by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson — as well as vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, such as the those developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, as well as China’s Sinovac. It will also allow people who have received combinations of such shots. However, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine won’t be included, as it has yet to be approved by the WHO, which suspended its review of the vaccine over concerns about production practices.