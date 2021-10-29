I was staying at Marquette House in New Orleans’ Garden District with my mother and my three sons. After the first night there, my youngest son told us: “There was a man in the corner in a blue hat staring at me last night.” I initially thought maybe his older brothers tried to play a trick on him, but neither of the kids had a blue hat. He kept insisting that a man in a blue hat was standing in the room staring at him. I mentioned it to one of the Marquette House employees, and he told me that the building we were in was a Union hospital during the Civil War. Now, there was no way my son, who was a little kid, would have known about that beforehand, so we chalked it up to a ghostly encounter.