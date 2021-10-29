“The Department of State is committed to processing passport applications as expeditiously as possible,” a note to media said. “Reducing the volume of pending passport applications, shortening processing times, and increasing agency counter services remain top priorities.”
One change to consider: The State Department is now starting the clock on processing times the day an application is received at a passport agency or center, not they day it is mailed or applied for at a facility like a post office or local government office. Previous time frames factored in the time it would take to mail in the application and send the passport to the applicant, as well as the processing time.
“We are no longer using door-to-door timeframes to calculate our estimated routine and expedited service times,” the statement said. “Mail times vary across the country. Please plan ahead and apply early.”
The department still recommends applying at least four to six months before travel. Those with life-or-death emergencies or urgent international travel have to call for an appointment, though slots are limited.
All passport agencies and centers are processing applications, the State Department says on its website, but they are not all offering the same services in-person.
“We continue to work to reduce processing times for both routine and expedited service, while protecting the health and safety of our staff and customers,” the site says. “We will re-evaluate the processing times on a rolling basis and will adjust them downward as resources allow.”