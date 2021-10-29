Extra-long waits for a new or renewed passport are getting shorter.

The State Department said Friday that routine processing of a passport application is now taking eight to 11 weeks. Expedited processing, which costs an extra $60, takes five to seven weeks.

That is a drop from earlier this month, when the department said routine service could take up to 14 weeks from the time of submission to the day a new passport was received. For expedited passports, the wait was up to 10 weeks. In July, the wait time was estimated at 12 to 18 weeks because of a giant backlog.

“The Department of State is committed to processing passport applications as expeditiously as possible,” a note to media said. “Reducing the volume of pending passport applications, shortening processing times, and increasing agency counter services remain top priorities.”

One change to consider: The State Department is now starting the clock on processing times the day an application is received at a passport agency or center, not they day it is mailed or applied for at a facility like a post office or local government office. Previous time frames factored in the time it would take to mail in the application and send the passport to the applicant, as well as the processing time.

“We are no longer using door-to-door timeframes to calculate our estimated routine and expedited service times,” the statement said. “Mail times vary across the country. Please plan ahead and apply early.”

The department still recommends applying at least four to six months before travel. Those with life-or-death emergencies or urgent international travel have to call for an appointment, though slots are limited.

All passport agencies and centers are processing applications, the State Department says on its website, but they are not all offering the same services in-person.

“We continue to work to reduce processing times for both routine and expedited service, while protecting the health and safety of our staff and customers,” the site says. “We will re-evaluate the processing times on a rolling basis and will adjust them downward as resources allow.”