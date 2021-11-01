After a year of canceled celebrations due to the pandemic, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, was back in full swing in Mexico with one of its biggest parades ever in Mexico City on Sunday.

The tradition goes back to the Aztecs and is centered around the All Saints (Nov. 1) and All Souls (Nov. 2) holy days, but celebrations can last for weeks, drawing tourists from around the world to Mexico. It is known for its sugar skulls, colorful face paintings and marigold-covered altars (ofrendas).

But the holiday stretches beyond Mexico and has become especially popular in the United States. Here’s how the holiday looks, from Latin America to Los Angeles.

Mary Beth Sheridan contributed to this report.