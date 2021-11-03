Sarah Jessica Parker will show up to reprise her starring role — remotely, anyway. The actress will virtually greet the visitors at check-in time to welcome them for a special experience that comes with perks that’ll make fans say “alrighty!” Renters can drink complimentary cosmopolitans or pretend to be late on their column deadline and fiddle with Carrie’s laptop. The apartment is outfitted with a cordless phone from the 2000s for you to screen your calls, and a leather armchair reminiscent of Aidan’s rustic style.