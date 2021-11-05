Although she was in constant communication with her husband on Facebook Messenger, she felt adrift without any indication as to when they would be allowed to reunite. Pring spent months in lockdown with only her tuxedo cat, Mara.
But soon she will be spending Christmas with her husband and his family — and experience her first Missouri winter.
Many like Pring who have been separated from loved ones by international borders during the pandemic are rejoicing this week as the United States opens its borders to vaccinated travelers. As of Nov. 8, citizens from 33 countries that had been banned from entering the U.S. will be allowed entry with proof of vaccination and a recent negative coronavirus test.
Since early on in the pandemic, couples and families have fought against pandemic travel bans, which prohibited their reunions as nonessential travel. Couples told The Washington Post in 2020 that they missed moments they would never get back, including one father who was not allowed into the U.S. to witness the birth of his first child.
Long-distance couples and families took to social media during the pandemic to petition for an exemption through Facebook groups including “Love is Not Tourism” and “Couples Separated by Travel Bans,” and on Twitter under the hashtag #LoveIsNotTourism. At points along U.S. land borders, couples met up to get married and spend whatever time they could.
Early reunifications
Thanks to travel restrictions loosening in the European Union and some other places this summer, many couples were able to travel abroad to visit their loved ones briefly for the first time in over a year.
Cara Heberling-Vlas, a U.S. citizen living in D.C., met her Dutch husband Ronald Vlas in an online group for vegans more than a decade ago. After meeting through Vlas’s frequent visits to the United States, they began dating in the summer of 2019.
The pandemic separated them for 18 months.
“Other countries were making exceptions for people in relationships, but we just didn’t see anything changing and that was very, very frustrating and disheartening,” Heberling-Vlas said.
The couple kept trying to figure out when they would see each other, only to have worsening coronavirus conditions and extended travel bans extinguish their hopes.
“You think, okay, maybe within three or four months — but then no, not going to happen,” Vlas said. “Every time, you have to reset your goal, and that’s so hard.”
Travel restrictions in the Netherlands loosened enough to allow Heberling-Vlas to visit this summer. Vlas met her at the airport with a hug, flowers and vegan doughnuts.
But when Heberling-Vlas had to leave the Netherlands again, it hit them hard. “It was like a grieving process, because we didn’t know when we would see each other again.”
The couple got married in Niagara Falls, Ontario, this October during the only four-day break Heberling-Vlas could take as a teacher. It was an intimate ceremony, with friends and family watching on Zoom.
“I said in my wedding vows that I always wanted to hug each other as we do at the airport,” Heberling-Vlas said.
Soon after, they had to fly their separate ways. But this time they know it’s not for long; they plan to spend Christmas in D.C., where Heberling-Vlas is excited for her husband to get to know her family and start on his immigration paperwork.
Because Pring is married, she was allowed to visit her husband in the United States for the first time since the pandemic this summer. But even their marital status was no guarantee that she would be approved to enter the country, she said.
Before her flight to the United States, Pring said customs agents in the Dublin airport kept her in preclearance for nearly two hours — checking their marriage certificate, two copies of photo ID from her husband, his social security number and numerous photos documenting the history of their relationship.
The entire process, Pring was on edge as she watched the minutes tick down until her flight. They released her 10 minutes before takeoff.
“Not knowing if I’d even see him after getting all my hopes up was actually awful,” she said.
Now that travel restrictions have eased, she expects her trip in December to be far easier. She didn’t even wait until the border had officially reopened, she said, before deciding “let’s book it.”
Overcoming challenges while apart
Battling isolation and a lack of intimacy can be difficult for long-distance couples even before the pandemic, said Danielle Lindemann, associate professor of sociology at Lehigh University and author of “Commuter Spouses: New Families in a Changing World.”
“If you're on separate continents, that's a whole different ballgame,” she said.
Jamie Christensen, a U.S. citizen living in Victoria, B.C., spent many months of 2020 cut off from social interactions because of her province’s pandemic restrictions.
“During that time, I really had no social life,” she said. “No real, in-person human contact.”
Christensen and her longtime partner, who lives in Texas, began playing nightly games of Animal Crossing and Minecraft. This, along with daily calls, became a lifeline through a difficult time.
Pring originally met her husband in 2017 while playing the online game Destiny. Now, she and her husband set aside one day a week to game, watch movies or spend hours of uninterrupted time on calls together.
“Saturdays are our day,” she said.
Weekly rituals are also how Heberling-Vlas and her husband connect with each other. Every Friday, they pick a cocktail to make and drink together. On Sundays, they cook a meal — “my lunch, his dinner because of the time difference,” Heberling-Vlas said.
“That helped us feel more grounded when we had no idea when we could see each other again,” she said. “Thinking back, I have no idea how we managed 18 months without [knowing that].”
For some couples, the reopening of the U.S. border signals an opportunity for new beginnings.
On Nov. 15, Christensen will fly to Texas and marry her partner — a wedding postponed almost a year because of the pandemic. In a glass solarium of her family’s ranch that day at sunset, Christensen and her partner will unite in front of a small group of loved ones she hasn’t seen in two years.
Then, they are moving to Cleveland, where she said that they, as a transgender couple, will feel more comfortable starting their lives together.
“I'm glad that after having our life put on pause in March [2020], we're back at it: we're moving, we're getting married, and now we're going to explore new places together,” she said.
“Stuff like this is worth fighting for.”