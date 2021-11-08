What do you want to know about traveling during the holidays? Travel reporters Hannah Sampson and Natalie B. Compton will answer your questions on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
Looking for more? Sign up for By The Way’s weekly newsletter to get tips and City Guides that make you feel like a local wherever you go. Delivered every Thursday.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.