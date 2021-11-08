Travel has come roaring back to life, and you can count on it being even busier this holiday season.

In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Americans to stay home for the holidays as we awaited the arrival of coronavirus vaccines. But this year, travelers can expect full flights, busy airports and packed roads. And with that comes the risk of delays and the need for extra coronavirus precautions, such as booster shots and pre-travel testing.

What do you want to know about traveling during the holidays? Travel reporters Hannah Sampson and Natalie B. Compton will answer your questions on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity

