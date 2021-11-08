“Fully vaccinated” is defined as 14 days after a shot of an approved single-dose vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson), or 14 days after your second shot of an approved 2-dose series vaccine (e.g., Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or a mix-and-match combination. Limited exceptions apply to the vaccination and testing requirements for people from countries with little access to vaccines who are facing medical emergencies, are armed forces members or immediate family, or are diplomats and ship and airline crews, among others.