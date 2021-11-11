For their most recent vacation, they drove to national parks in Utah and Northern Arizona in March. In their plug-in hybrid, a Toyota Prius Prime, they get about 42 miles per gallon, they said. The trip took about 10 days, and they spent two to four days in each location. They booked far in advance for the off-season, which meant they were able to get hard-to-find rooms close to everything they wanted to see without driving more. Once there, they got around by foot or the park’s electric shuttles.