“Everybody’s gotta scooch because this is a working sidewalk,” Brooks said, corralling fidgeting teens and the chaperones who were watching over their flock from the rear. A Southwest Airlines plane thundered overhead, all but drowning out the guide’s request. She told the kids to get used to it. “This is a flight path for Reagan National Airport,” she said, standing on a park bench so everyone could see and hear her better. Moments later, another plane roared past.