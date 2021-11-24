Holiday travel is back in full swing.

After staying home for the holidays last year, millions of Americans are taking to the roads, skies and rails to make their Thanksgiving journey. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen about 20 million fliers this holiday period. More than 48 million people are expected to travel by car for the holiday, according to AAA. But the pandemic remains a complicating factor for travel, with new daily cases up 10 percent in the past week, according to Washington Post data.

Overall, AAA anticipates travel to be up 13 percent more this holiday from last year’s — which means traffic jams, crowded airports and heightened frustrations. Here’s how it looks so far.