While The Jet is still getting off the ground, founder and chief executive Chad Scarborough has been onboard for many rides to see how everything is going and to get feedback from passengers. He was on our trip and helped pass out drinks — wine, beer and soda are complimentary — while pointing out amenities and sharing fun facts. For example, Scarborough told the couple in the row in front of us that the motion-canceling seats are powered by Bose electromagnetic suspension technology, which eliminates 90 percent of the vibration and bumps of the road.