Anyone flying into the country is required to test negative within three days of their flight. But federal health officials told The Post this week that President Biden is expected to announce stricter requirements Thursday. Under the anticipated new rules, all travelers flying into the United States would have to take a test one day before boarding. Officials are also considering whether they will require all passengers to get tested again within three to five days of arriving. They are discussing the possibility of a seven-day self-quarantine measure.